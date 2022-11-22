Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.52.

RIG stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Transocean by 17.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Transocean by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Transocean by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

