Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.21 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JBT opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

