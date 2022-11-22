Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.90.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

