Trexquant Investment LP Sells 60,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of AGL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 0.93. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,302. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

