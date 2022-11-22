Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 41.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cable One Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $667.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $825.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,112.66.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.
Insider Activity at Cable One
In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,401. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
