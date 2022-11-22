Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

