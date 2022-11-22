Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Trifast Stock Performance
Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.62) on Tuesday. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £71.86 million and a PE ratio of 754.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Trifast Company Profile
