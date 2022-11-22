Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.62) on Tuesday. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £71.86 million and a PE ratio of 754.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

