Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

