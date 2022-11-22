UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $52,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Equinix stock opened at $654.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

