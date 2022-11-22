UBS Group AG Has $44.55 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $44,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 189,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 76,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,352,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,007,000 after purchasing an additional 494,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

CNI opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

