UBS Group AG Purchases 90,609 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.