Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average is $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.