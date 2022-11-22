United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.