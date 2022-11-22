Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UVE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16,050.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.