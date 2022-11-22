Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 202.22 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.32. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 196 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 227.52 ($2.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £412.86 million and a PE ratio of 612.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £291.27 ($344.41). In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,180 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,464.82). Also, insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.59), for a total value of £291.27 ($344.41).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

