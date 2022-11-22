V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %

VFC stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 571,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

