Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

