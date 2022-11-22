Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

