Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Trading Down 1.2 %

VGT stock opened at $334.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

