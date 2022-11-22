Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

