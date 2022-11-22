Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

