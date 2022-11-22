Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,443,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,933,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,357,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MGC stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.