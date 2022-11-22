Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,443,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,933,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,357,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
MGC stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.