Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

