Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

