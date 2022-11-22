Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 4.6 %

VMUK opened at GBX 159.70 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.26.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.