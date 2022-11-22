Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.72) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.50 ($2.45).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON VMUK opened at GBX 160 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.26. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 355.56.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

