Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

