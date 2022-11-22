Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
