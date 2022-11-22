Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

