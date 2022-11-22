Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Declares $0.45 Semi-annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

