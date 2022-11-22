Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 110 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.36 ($1.67).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.73 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.17. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67).
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.