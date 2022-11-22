Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 110 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.36 ($1.67).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.73 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.17. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.