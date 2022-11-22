Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 110 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 141.36 ($1.67).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.73 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £26.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.17. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

