Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.69 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.05 million and $10.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00017027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,784.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00021229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00227472 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.72048614 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,209,317.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.