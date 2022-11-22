Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE WD opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.
WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
