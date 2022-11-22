Wells Fargo & Company Raises New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $45.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.