Wells Fargo & Company Raises StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $12.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.84.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.18 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.