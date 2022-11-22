Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Critical Review

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.40 $154.32 million $1.01 14.90 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.70 $86.51 million $3.88 15.98

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 24.18% 8.52% 0.91% Westamerica Bancorporation 43.31% 15.56% 1.43%

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Northwest Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

