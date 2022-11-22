Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $49.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.