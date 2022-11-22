Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.43 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.30%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $129,561.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,761.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

