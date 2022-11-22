Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

