Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.29.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
