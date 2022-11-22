William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.