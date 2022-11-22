Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.44.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.11. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.