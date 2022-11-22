Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.11. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

