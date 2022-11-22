Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $119.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.11.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

