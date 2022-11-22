Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Financial Contrast

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.30 -$54.16 million ($2.20) -1.02 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 14.68 -$200.90 million ($1.31) -67.31

Applied Optoelectronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -28.14% -16.67% -8.69% Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Wolfspeed 1 3 13 0 2.71

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $4.56, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $106.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Wolfspeed beats Applied Optoelectronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

