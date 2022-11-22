Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.