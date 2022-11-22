Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $25,583,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yext by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

