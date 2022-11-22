Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

YRD stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yiren Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

