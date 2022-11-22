Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
YRD stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
