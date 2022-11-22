Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.80 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised Youdao from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
NYSE DAO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.44. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $16.98.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
