Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $7.80 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised Youdao from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE DAO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.44. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 34.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

