Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

