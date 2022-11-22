Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $60,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

