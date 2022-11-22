Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $290,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

