ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $26.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.42%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

